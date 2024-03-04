English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 4th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

BYD unveils lower-priced electric vehicle in response to market competition

The new Yuan Plus crossover starts at 119,800 yuan, an 11.8% reduction from its predecessor's final price.

Reported by: Business Desk
BYD Yuan Plus
BYD Yuan Plus | Image:BYD website
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

BYD's new EV: China's electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer BYD has recently introduced a new version of its popular car at a price lower than its predecessor, amidst intense competition in the world's largest automobile market. BYD has been strategically pricing its latest models competitively, following suit with other EV manufacturers like Geely Auto and Tesla, who are also rolling out incentives to attract customers in a slowing market.

The starting price for the new Yuan Plus crossover, known as the Atto 3 internationally, has been set at 119,800 yuan ($16,644), marking an 11.8 per cent decrease compared to the final price of its previous version. In 2023, BYD sold 412,202 units of the Yuan Plus EV, with a major portion of 100,020 units exported, accounting for 42 per cent of its total car exports for the year, according to data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

BYD has been eyeing overseas markets for higher profit margins, with the Atto 3 priced at A$48,011 ($31,336) in Australia, representing an 85 per cent increase over its price in China. This move reflects BYD's strategy to maintain competitiveness and expand its market reach amid evolving industry dynamics.

(With Reuters Inputs)

Published March 4th, 2024 at 09:26 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

12 hours ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

12 hours ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

12 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

12 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

12 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

12 hours ago
Radhika merchant

Anant-Radhika Wedding

12 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni Plays Dandiya

12 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Dandiya Performance

12 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika's Bash

12 hours ago
Sangeeta Phogat and Yuzvendra Chahal

Phogat spins Yuzi Chahal

12 hours ago
Rishabh Pant playing kanche

Rishabh Pant plays kanche

14 hours ago
MS Dhoni plays dandiya with DJ Bravo

Dhoni plays dandiya

15 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika Pre-wedding

2 days ago
Anant-Radhika Merchant's wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

2 days ago
Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi In Casuals

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru: NIA Takes Over Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Case

    India News15 minutes ago

  2. Vikramaditya Speaks to Priyanka Gandhi, Voices Discontent with CM Sukhu

    Politics News18 minutes ago

  3. Spanish woman gang-rape case: 3 accused arrested, brought to Dumka Court

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi to Witness India’s Historic Nuclear Milestone at Kalpakkam

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. LIVE: PM Modi to Launch Projects Worth Over Rs 62,000cr Telangana

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo