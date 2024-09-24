sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |

Published 11:35 IST, September 24th 2024

Byju's defaulted on $1.5 billion loan, says Delaware Supreme Court; supports US lenders

The court ruling has given a free hand to the lenders, to now demand full repayment and take control of Byju’s Alpha Inc, which is Byju’s US entity.

Reported by: Business Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
BYJU'S CTO Exit
Byju's defaulted on $1.5 billion loan, says Delaware Supreme Court | Image: Byju Raveendran
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

11:35 IST, September 24th 2024