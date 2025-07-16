Cabinet Clears ‘Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana’ to Transform Agriculture in 100 Districts

In a major push to revitalise India’s farm sector, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the “Prime Minister Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana” for 2025-31. The scheme will focus on 100 districts identified by low productivity, low cropping intensity, and limited credit access, with at least one district chosen from every state.



The programme, inspired by NITI Aayog’s Aspirational Districts model, is the first of its kind to focus solely on agriculture and allied sectors. It will integrate 36 central schemes across 11 departments, state-level programmes, and private sector partnerships to drive improvements.



Key goals include enhancing productivity, promoting crop diversification and sustainable practices, strengthening post-harvest storage at the panchayat and block levels, improving irrigation, and boosting both long- and short-term credit availability for farmers.



District-level committees will draw up detailed Agriculture and Allied Activities Plans with input from progressive farmers. The scheme’s implementation will be monitored through 117 performance indicators on a dedicated dashboard, with NITI Aayog providing guidance and oversight.



“The Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana is a game-changer for India’s farm sector. By targeting the most vulnerable districts, we will not only boost local livelihoods but also ensure the nation moves closer to Atmanirbhar Bharat in agriculture,” the government official release said.



The government expects the scheme to deliver higher agricultural productivity, improved value addition, increased local employment, and greater self-reliance in food production. As these 100 districts improve on key metrics, national averages are expected to rise in tandem.



