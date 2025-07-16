UIDAI Aadhaar Update Alert: Aadhaar May Be Deactivated for Children Above 7 Without Updated Biometrics

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said that children who have been issued Aadhaar before turning five must update their biometrics once they cross the age of seven, or they risk having their Aadhaar deactivated.

The UIDAI has started sending SMS notifications to the registered mobile numbers linked to such Aadhaar accounts, urging timely completion of the Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU).

Why Is Timely Completion Of Biometric Update Important?

The timely completion of MBU is an essential requirement for maintaining the accuracy as well as the reliability of biometric data of children.

If this MBU is not completed even after seven years of age, the Aadhaar number may be deactivated, as per the existing rules, the authority said.

"As per existing rules, therefore, fingerprints, iris and photo are mandatorily required to be updated in his/her Aadhaar when the child reaches the age of five years. This is called Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU)," the statement said.

What Is The MBU?

A child under the age of five is typically enrolled in Aadhaar using just a photograph and other demographic details such as name, date of birth, gender and address, along with documents of relevant proof.

The child's fingerprints as well as iris are not collected at this stage.

According to the rules, once the child reaches the age of five, their fingerprints, iris scan, and a new photograph must be updated in the Aadhaar database.

This process can be carried out between the ages of five and seven and it is free of cost. But after the age of seven, the update carries a nominal fee of Rs 100.

Additionally, a UIDAI official highlighted out that Aadhaar-linked services such as admissions, scholarship benefits, entrance exams, and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) schemes may not unless biometrics are updated.