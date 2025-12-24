Updated 24 December 2025 at 17:38 IST
Cabinet Clears Rs 12,015 Crore Delhi Metro Expansion, Phase-VA to Push Network Past 400 km
The Union Cabinet has approved Rs 12,015 crore for Delhi Metro Phase-VA, adding three new corridors and 13 stations. The expansion will push the network beyond 400 km, improving connectivity, easing congestion, and supporting sustainable urban transport in the NCR.
The Union Cabinet has given its nod to a significant expansion of the Delhi Metro network, approving projects with a combined outlay of Rs 12,015 crore. The clearance marks the formal rollout of Delhi Metro Phase-VA, aimed at easing congestion and improving connectivity across key urban pockets of the National Capital Region (NCR)
The new phase will add three corridors to the existing network, taking the Delhi Metro’s total operational length beyond the 400-kilometre mark once the projects are commissioned. Officials said the expansion aligns with the government’s broader push towards sustainable urban transport and reduced dependence on private vehicles.
According to details released by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), 13 new stations will be developed as part of Phase-VA. Of these, 10 stations will be underground, while the remaining three will be elevated, reflecting the dense and space-constrained nature of the areas being served.
The longest corridor under the approved phase will run from Ramakrishna Ashram Marg to Indraprastha, spanning 9.9 km. This section alone is estimated to cost Rs 9,570.4 crore, largely due to extensive underground construction.
Another corridor will link Aerocity with Airport Terminal-1, covering 2.3 km at a projected cost of Rs 1,419.6 crore, improving airport-area connectivity. The third stretch will connect Tughlakabad and Kalindi Kunj, extending 3.9 km with an estimated investment of Rs 1,024.8 crore.
Officials noted that the new corridors are expected to strengthen last-mile access, reduce travel time, and lower vehicular emissions in high-traffic zones. Detailed construction schedules, tender timelines, and station layouts are expected to be announced by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the coming weeks.
The Delhi Metro, which began operations in 2002, has emerged as the backbone of public transport in the National Capital Region, carrying millions of passengers ежедневно. The latest expansion builds on earlier phases that have steadily extended connectivity to satellite cities, reinforcing the system’s role in shaping sustainable urban growth.
