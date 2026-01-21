Cabinet Nod for Dagadarthi Airport Brings Nellore Closer to Air Connectivity

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has accorded approval to the Dagadarthi airport project in Nellore district, paving the way for the development of a new civil aviation facility in the region. The decision was taken at a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, according to an official government communication.

The project involves the development of a greenfield airport at Dagadarthi, located in proximity to Nellore city, aimed at improving air connectivity for the district and surrounding regions.

The proposed airport is planned on land identified near Dagadarthi, which has previously been assessed for aviation suitability. The project will involve land acquisition, construction of runway and terminal infrastructure, and associated support facilities.

Officials said the airport would be developed in phases, aligned with projected passenger demand and regional traffic growth.

Role In Regional Connectivity

The Dagadarthi airport project is expected to support regional connectivity, improve access for businesses and industries in Nellore district, and reduce travel time to major economic centres. The district has significant presence in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and ports, and improved air access is expected to complement existing road and rail infrastructure.

Implementation Framework

Following Cabinet approval, the state government will initiate further steps, including detailed project planning, statutory clearances and coordination with aviation authorities. The project may be taken up under a suitable development model, including public-private participation, subject to approvals.