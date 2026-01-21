Updated 21 January 2026 at 10:35 IST
World’s Largest Green Ammonia Plant Planned Near Kakinada Port
Andhra Pradesh is set to host a large green ammonia production facility near Kakinada Port, with a planned capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The project has moved into the construction phase and is expected to be developed in stages over the next several years. Backed by significant investment and integrated renewable energy infrastructure, the facility is positioned to serve both domestic demand and export markets.
A large green ammonia production facility is being developed near Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh, marking a major addition to India’s clean energy infrastructure. The project has entered the construction phase, with initial groundwork and equipment erection activities now underway at the site.
The facility is being built on land adjacent to the port, providing direct access to shipping infrastructure and export routes.
Planned Capacity and Phased Commissioning
The project is designed for a total production capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per annum of green ammonia, which would place it among the largest such facilities globally. According to project timelines, production is expected to be commissioned in phases, beginning with a smaller operational capacity before scaling up to full output over the next few years.
The phased approach is intended to align infrastructure build-out, renewable power availability, and electrolyser deployment.
The development involves an estimated investment of around ₹13,000 crore, covering ammonia synthesis units, hydrogen electrolysers, renewable energy integration, storage infrastructure and port-linked logistics. The project spans several hundred acres and represents one of the largest industrial investments in the region’s clean energy sector.
During construction and subsequent operations, the facility is expected to support direct and indirect employment across engineering, logistics, maintenance and port services.
Renewable Energy Integration
Green ammonia production at the site will rely on renewable electricity-based hydrogen, produced using electrolysers powered by solar and wind energy. The project includes dedicated renewable energy capacity to ensure low-carbon production throughout the value chain.
The integration of renewable generation, hydrogen production and ammonia synthesis is aimed at meeting international definitions and certification requirements for green fuels.
Export Orientation and Market Access
A significant portion of the output from the Kakinada facility is expected to be export-oriented. Green ammonia is increasingly used as a clean fuel and as a carrier for hydrogen, with demand emerging from sectors such as shipping, power generation and industrial manufacturing.
The location near Kakinada Port enables direct access to global markets, reducing transportation costs and improving supply chain efficiency.
The project forms part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader clean energy and green hydrogen strategy, which seeks to position the state as a hub for low-carbon fuel production and exports. It also aligns with India’s national objectives to scale up green hydrogen and ammonia capacity as part of its energy transition roadmap.
