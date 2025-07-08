Can Donald Trump Win the Nobel Peace Prize? Here's What You Should Know

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently stated that Donald Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for attempting to broker peace between Israel and Iran — two nations historically at odds. The endorsement reignited debate over Trump’s eligibility for one of the world’s most prestigious honours. While Trump has been nominated before, does he really stand a chance? And what does it actually take to win the Nobel Peace Prize?

Here’s a simple breakdown of how the prize works — and where Trump fits in.

What Is the Nobel Peace Prize?

The Nobel Peace Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious honors. It’s awarded each year to someone who made significannt contribution in the field of peace. Unlike other Nobel Prizes, which are awarded in Sweden, the Peace Prize is decided by a committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament.

Has Trump Been Nominated?

Yes, he has been awarded quite a few times. In 2020, a Norwegian MP nominated Trump for brokering the Abraham Accords — peace deals between Israel and countries like the UAE and Bahrain. A Swedish MP also nominated him for efforts to reduce tensions between North and South Korea.

Notably, Trump has openly said he deserves the prize and has often criticized Barack Obama for receiving it early in his presidency.

Of late, reports have also suggested that Trump has garnered informal support from Benjamin Netanyahu and even some politicians in Pakistan, who praised Trump’s role in the Middle East.

What does it take to Actually Win?

Alfred Nobel’s will says the Peace Prize should go to someone who has done the most to promote peace and cooperation between nations.

Some of the renowned winners in the past include:

Nelson Mandela, for ending apartheid in South Africa

Malala Yousafzai, for her fight for girls’ education in Pakistan

Barack Obama, for promoting international diplomacy

Is Trump eligible to Win?

With hundreds of names submitted every year, a nomination alone doesn’t mean much.It is not known whether the Nobel Committee believes Trump’s actions — like the Abraham Accords — have made a lasting difference. His critics point to his confrontational style and foreign policy moves that may have lead to more unreast than peace.

For example, Trump imposed trade tariffs on 11 countries recently — a decision widely seen as fueling global trade disputes.

Also, the committee typically prefers modest diplomacy over self-promotion, which may work against him.

