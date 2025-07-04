Trump Makes A Public Bid For Nobel Prize, Drops India-Pak Mediation Fakery To Build Case

The United States President in a recent address made a public bid for the Nobel Peace Prize, while claiming that he had stopped the India and Pakistan conflict.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

The US President said, "You think of all of the victories. We stopped five nations from going to war and somebody else will get the Nobel Peace Prize for their writing about Donald Trump. A professor at some school that you've never heard of has received the Nobel Prize for his writing about Donald Trump and what Donald Trump did.

He further added that he had stopped India and Pakistan and that the conflict was very big and very soon there would have been a nuclear weapon war as both the countries possess nuclear weapons.

Trump's Nobel Saga

Donald Trump has for long wished to play the role of a peacemaker in international politics. This is why he is claiming to have brokered peace between Indian and Pakistan as well as between Israel and Iran.

This image aligns with his 'America First' ideology and since his presidency he has been floating the idea that he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize.

This statement comes on the heels of Pakistan nominating US President Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Committee in Norway.

The debt-ridden nation had nominated the US President for his "decisive diplomatic intervention" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict.