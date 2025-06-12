Air India AI171 Crash In Ahmedabad: Aviation Advisory Body Calls For Swift, Outcome-Based Probe

In the wake of the tragic crash of Air India Flight AI171, aviation advisory firm CAPA India has come out with a statement, urging an outcome-based investigation to determine the root cause of the accident.

“CAPA India urges that an outcome-based investigation is conducted and concluded at the earliest. The Indian aviation sector has maintained a strong safety record, and it is important to recognize that it is too early to ascertain the reasons for this crash since potential causes may range from technical to operational factors, including the impact of bird strikes”

The aircraft, which was operating the Ahmedabad–London Gatwick route, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Wednesday, triggering a major response from emergency and aviation authorities. The aviation consultancy firm expressed deep anguish at the tragic accident involving Air India flight Al171, which crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad with 242 lives on board, including the crew.

“The loss of life is deeply shocking, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected, and we sincerely hope there are as many survivors as possible,” stated CAPA.

According to CAPA, since privatisation Air India has invested significantly in “structurally enhancing” the airline's air safety regime and maintains a relatively younger fleet underscoring the importance of a thorough investigation into this accident

CAPA also urged against speculation at this stage as a formal communication from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) regarding further details of the accident is awaited.

“We expect that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will launch and conclude a comprehensive investigation to determine the root cause(s) of this accident. It is essential that any learnings from the investigation are promptly incorporated into airworthiness oversight, standard operating procedures (SOPs), training, and the overall safety culture, thereby contributing to the ongoing enhancement of national aviation safety.”

Meanwhile, CAPA India has affirmed that it remains committed to supporting efforts that uphold and advance the highest standards of aviation safety in the country.