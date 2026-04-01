Infrastructure and brokerage stocks emerged as the biggest beneficiaries of Wednesday's broad-based market recovery, with sector heavyweights surging up to 7% by early afternoon. As of 1:18 PM IST, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, BSE Ltd, and CDSL are leading the charge, as investors bet on record-breaking transaction volumes and a surge in retail participation following the historic Rs 2 lakh crore GST milestone recorded in March.

BSE & Brokerages Outperform

The rally in market proxies, stocks that benefit directly from increased trading activity, intensified during the midday session. BSE Ltd shares surged 6.70% to trade at ₹2,863.30. It was supported by its expanding footprint in the options segment. In the wealth management and brokerage place, Motilal Oswal Financial Services jumped over 7%, trading near ₹632.75. Angel One and 5paisa Capital also saw buying interest, trading at ₹227.53 and ₹249.10, respectively.

Central Depository Services (CDSL) remained a retail favorite. It held steady with gains of over 6% at ₹1,187.00. The stock’s "Uptrend" signal on technical charts was reinforced by a nearly 2.5x spike in trading volume compared to its 20-day average. Meanwhile, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) also trended higher, rising 3.24% to ₹2,466.80 as commodity volumes showed signs of scaling up amid global energy price volatility.

The New Year Boost

The sector rallied to the "FY27 Kickoff Effect." With the Nifty 50 gaining over 500 points (2.43%) and the Nifty Financial Services (FINNIFTY) index jumping 2.54% to 24,119.25, capital market enablers are acting as a high-beta play on the recovery. The cooling of the India VIX, which crashed nearly 10% to 25.07, has significantly improved the risk-reward ratio for these stocks.

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The record March GST collection suggests that, despite global headwinds, the domestic consumption story remains intact. For investors, capital market stocks represent a strategic entry point to capture this growth, particularly as Demat account additions are expected to hit new highs in the first quarter of the new financial year.