Is UPI Down Or Bank Servers? SBI & UCO Bank Facing An Outage

UPI Server Issues: There have been several instances of UPI payments disrupted across India on Wednesday, April 1, including over 500 outage reports for SBI and around 40 for UCO Bank.

Taking to X, several netizens shared their account of how they are facing issues making UPI-linked payments. While SBI is facing large-scale outage impacting those who rely on or have fully transitioned to UPI from cash transactions, the UCO Bank customers face a minor disruption.

Meanwhile, the private lender SBI noted that the "scheduled maintenance activity end timing has been extended to 12:30 Hrs on 01.04.2026," and its services, "UPI, IMPS, YONO, Internet Banking, NEFT and RTGS, may experience disruptions."

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What's Your Alternative When UPI Is Down

Providing an alternative to SBI account holders, the largest public lender suggested making use of UPI Lite, eRupee (CBDC) App and ATM Services during ta period when UPI payments are disrupted.

Netizens' Ire Over UPI Outage

After UPI services were impacted today, a X user penned, "Because of SBI, I have missed out on potentially several thousand rupees worth opportunities just because I couldn't transfer my funds on time.

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Another tweeted, "Sbi servers are still down. Can not receive or send payments through YONO or any other app."