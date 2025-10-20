Updated 20 October 2025 at 16:00 IST
Case Against Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal After Employee Dies By Suicide in Bengaluru
Bengaluru Police have booked Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Das for alleged abetment to suicide after employee K. Aravind’s death. A 28-page note accuses company officials of workplace harassment and financial irregularities. Probe is underway.
Bengaluru Police have reportedly filed a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior company executive Subrath Kumar Das, following the death of a 38-year-old employee, K Aravind - news agency IANS reported citing local police officials. According to reports, the said employee allegedly died by suicide late last month.
An FIR in the matter was registered based on a complaint lodged by Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, who accused Aggarwal, Das — the head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola — and others of workplace harassment. The case has been filed under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Investigators said that a 28-page note, purportedly written by Aravind before his death, detailed his distress and named several seniors at the company. The note reportedly described instances of professional harassment and financial irregularities amounting to around Rs 17.46 lakh.
Aravind was reportedly found dead at his Bengaluru residence on September 28, after allegedly consuming poison. Though he was taken to a private hospital, doctors were unable to save him. His family later discovered the handwritten note, which they turned over to police.
The complaint further claims that Ola’s HR department 'did not offer any satisfactory explanation regarding suspicious financial transfers made to Aravind’s bank account'.
A senior police officer confirmed that notice has been issued to all the accused, who have since provided written responses. “Their statements are being examined, and the investigation is ongoing,” the officer said.
When Republic Business reached out to Ola seeking their comments on the matter, the spokesperson stated, “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time. Aravind had been associated with Ola Electric for over three and a half years and was based at our headquarters in Bangalore. During his tenure, Aravind never raised any complaint or grievance regarding his employment or any harassment. His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter. We have challenged the registration of the FIR before the Hon'ble Karnataka High Court and protective orders have been passed in favor of Ola Electric and its official,” adding, “In order to provide immediate support to the family, the company promptly facilitated the full and final settlement to his bank account. Ola Electric is fully cooperating with the authorities in their ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees.”
