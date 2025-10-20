Case Against Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal After Employee Dies By Suicide in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Police have reportedly filed a case of abetment to suicide against Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior company executive Subrath Kumar Das, following the death of a 38-year-old employee, K Aravind - news agency IANS reported citing local police officials. According to reports, the said employee allegedly died by suicide late last month.

An FIR in the matter was registered based on a complaint lodged by Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, who accused Aggarwal, Das — the head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola — and others of workplace harassment. The case has been filed under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Investigators said that a 28-page note, purportedly written by Aravind before his death, detailed his distress and named several seniors at the company. The note reportedly described instances of professional harassment and financial irregularities amounting to around Rs 17.46 lakh.

Aravind was reportedly found dead at his Bengaluru residence on September 28, after allegedly consuming poison. Though he was taken to a private hospital, doctors were unable to save him. His family later discovered the handwritten note, which they turned over to police.

The complaint further claims that Ola’s HR department 'did not offer any satisfactory explanation regarding suspicious financial transfers made to Aravind’s bank account'.

A senior police officer confirmed that notice has been issued to all the accused, who have since provided written responses. “Their statements are being examined, and the investigation is ongoing,” the officer said.