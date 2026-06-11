CBDT Rolls Out ITR Filing Guidelines: Essential Deadlines and Reporting Norms for AY 2026-27
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued comprehensive ITR filing guidelines for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. Taxpayers are advised to review the revised disclosure requirements and adhere to the July 31, 2026, deadline for non-audit individual filers to avoid penalties.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
The Income Tax Department has officially enabled online filing and offline utilities for ITR forms, including ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4. As the season progresses, the CBDT has emphasized data accuracy, urging taxpayers to verify information against the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS.
Critical Deadlines
- Non-Audit Individuals/HUFs: July 31, 2026
- Non-Audit Businesses/Professionals: August 31, 2026
- Taxpayers Requiring Audit: October 31, 2026
- Transfer Pricing Cases: November 30, 2026
Note: Belated returns can be filed until December 31, 2026, subject to penalties.
Step-by-Step ITR Filing Guide
- Download your AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS from the income tax portal. Gather all salary slips, bank interest certificates, and investment proofs.
- Choose the correct form: ITR-1 (Salaried/One house), ITR-2 (Capital gains/Foreign income), ITR-3 (Business/Professional), or ITR-4 (Presumptive income).
- Log in to the e-filing portal, navigate to 'File Income Tax Return', select AY 2026-27, and confirm your ITR form.
- Cross-check pre-filled data with your AIS. If discrepancies exist, submit feedback via the portal to create an audit trail.
- Ensure granular reporting for capital gains, buyback losses, and F&O transactions as per new disclosure norms.
- Preview your return, pay any applicable self-assessment tax, and submit. Crucial: E-verify your return via Aadhaar OTP within 30 days of submission to finalize the process.
The latest guidelines show a push for greater transparency. New norms now require detailed reporting on capital gains and derivative transactions. First-time filers should navigate these sections carefully to avoid mismatches between reported income and AIS data. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to bypass last-minute server congestion.