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CBDT Rolls Out ITR Filing Guidelines: Essential Deadlines and Reporting Norms for AY 2026-27

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued comprehensive ITR filing guidelines for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. Taxpayers are advised to review the revised disclosure requirements and adhere to the July 31, 2026, deadline for non-audit individual filers to avoid penalties.

Shourya Jha
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Close-up of the Indian Income Tax e-filing portal on a laptop screen.
CBDT Issues New ITR Filing Guidelines | Image: Freepik

The Income Tax Department has officially enabled online filing and offline utilities for ITR forms, including ITR-1, ITR-2, and ITR-4. As the season progresses, the CBDT has emphasized data accuracy, urging taxpayers to verify information against the Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS.

Critical Deadlines

  • Non-Audit Individuals/HUFs: July 31, 2026
  • Non-Audit Businesses/Professionals: August 31, 2026
  • Taxpayers Requiring Audit: October 31, 2026
  • Transfer Pricing Cases: November 30, 2026

Note: Belated returns can be filed until December 31, 2026, subject to penalties.

Step-by-Step ITR Filing Guide

  1. Download your AIS, TIS, and Form 26AS from the income tax portal. Gather all salary slips, bank interest certificates, and investment proofs.
  2. Choose the correct form: ITR-1 (Salaried/One house), ITR-2 (Capital gains/Foreign income), ITR-3 (Business/Professional), or ITR-4 (Presumptive income).
  3. Log in to the e-filing portal, navigate to 'File Income Tax Return', select AY 2026-27, and confirm your ITR form.
  4. Cross-check pre-filled data with your AIS. If discrepancies exist, submit feedback via the portal to create an audit trail.
  5. Ensure granular reporting for capital gains, buyback losses, and F&O transactions as per new disclosure norms.
  6. Preview your return, pay any applicable self-assessment tax, and submit. Crucial: E-verify your return via Aadhaar OTP within 30 days of submission to finalize the process.

The latest guidelines show a push for greater transparency. New norms now require detailed reporting on capital gains and derivative transactions. First-time filers should navigate these sections carefully to avoid mismatches between reported income and AIS data. Taxpayers are encouraged to file early to bypass last-minute server congestion.

Also read: India’s Current Account Surges To $7 Bn Surplus In Q4 - Here's Why

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 Shourya Jha
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