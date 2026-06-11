Updated 11 June 2026 at 13:24 IST CBDT Rolls Out ITR Filing Guidelines: Essential Deadlines and Reporting Norms for AY 2026-27 The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has issued comprehensive ITR filing guidelines for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27. Taxpayers are advised to review the revised disclosure requirements and adhere to the July 31, 2026, deadline for non-audit individual filers to avoid penalties.