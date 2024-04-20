Advertisement

Manufacturing, services hub: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the central government was making all-out efforts to provide a boost to the country's appeal as a core hub destination for manufacturing as well as services sector.

The Union Finance Minister highlighted the tailored policies envisaged to foster an environment conducive to investment and production, with a two-pronged focus aimed at catering the domestic market and bolstering exports.

Expressing concerns over the deferment of billionaire Elon Musk's postponed meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sitharaman reiterated the government's commitment to attracting investments. The Union Finance Minister highlighted the proactive measures taken to incentivise manufacturers and investors, emphasising the goal of not only catering to the local market but also expanding India's footprint in the global export arena.

Sitharaman's underscored the government's strategic approach to position India as an attractive hub for economic activities, highlighting the importance of aligning policies to encourage investment and bolster manufacturing capabilities.

