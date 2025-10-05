Centre Probes e-Commerce Platform Malpractices Dubbed As 'Dark Pattern'

Dark Patterns I e-Commerce: The Department of Consumer Affairs has initiated a crackdown on rising instances of dark patterns, which is when e-commerce platforms charge extra fees under different the garb of different terminologies.

On cases of end-consumer exploitation, Union Minister for Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, said the concerned ministry has started a detailed investigation into the matter.

Taking to X, he stated, "The Department of Consumer Affairs has received complaints against e-commerce platforms charging extra for Cash-on-Delivery, a practice classified as a dark pattern that misleads and exploits consumers. A detailed investigation has been initiated and steps are being taken to scrutinize these platforms closely. Strict action will be taken against those violating consumer rights to ensure transparency and uphold fair practices in India's growing e-commerce sector."

The post followed a user on X sharing a screenshot from an e-commerce website that listed multiple additional fees, including "Offer Handling Fee," "Payment Handling Fee," and "Protect Promise Fee."

These charges comparatively increased the total cost of the item, even after discounts were applied, resulting in customers paying more than the displayed price.

Several X users also voiced their dissatisfaction when it came to no uniformity in charging practices by e-commerce entities, creating a trust deficit amongst online shoppers.

What Are Commonly Identified Dark Patterns?

Dark patterns suggest price manipulation tactics to confuse customers and enabling higher payments for products that should cost less via hidden charges.