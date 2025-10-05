Updated 5 October 2025 at 11:29 IST
India’s New Mega Airport to Open Soon in Navi Mumbai: Here's All You Need to Know
Navi Mumbai International Airport set to open soon, boosting India’s aviation capacity with cutting-edge design, sustainability, and global connectivity.
- Utility News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Mumbai: In a historic move for Indian aviation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) on October 8, 2025, according to senior government officials. The greenfield airport is expected to transform air travel in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and strengthen India’s global aviation presence.
Mumbai Joins Global Twin-Airport Cities
With NMIA set to begin operations, Mumbai will become one of the few global cities—alongside London, New York, and Tokyo—to operate two major international airports. The airport is being developed through a public-private partnership between Adani Airport Holdings (74%) and CIDCO (26%), and will work alongside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).
The new airport is expected to ease congestion at CSMIA, which is one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world.
All About NMIA Airport
The airport will begin with 60 daily flights in the first month, scaling up to 240–300 flights per day within six months. In Phase I, it will handle 2 crore (20 million) passengers annually with one terminal and one runway.Spread over 1,160 hectares, NMIA features a unique lotus-inspired design that combines Indian cultural elements with cutting-edge sustainable engineering.
Once fully operational, NMIA will feature:
Four terminals
Two runways
A capacity of 9 crore (90 million) passengers annually
Cargo handling from 0.5 million to 3.2 million tonnes
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) granted NMIA its aerodrome license on October 1, 2025, confirming its readiness for operations. The project is also expected to create over 2 lakh jobs across aviation, logistics, IT, hospitality, and real estate sectors.
India Re-Elected to ICAO Council
India's global aviation standing also received a boost with its re-election to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council, securing more votes than in 2022. A founding member since 1944, India has held a seat continuously for 81 years.
The Indian delegation, led by the Civil Aviation Secretary, emphasized the country’s leadership in aviation safety, sustainability, and inclusive growth.
Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has brought transformative changes through reforms, infrastructure development, and policy innovation. The opening of NMIA marks a major step forward in making India a global aviation hub.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, during a recent site visit, called NMIA “more than an airport a monument to the spirit of Bharat.” He met with workers, engineers, and terminal staff, praising their contribution to the project.
(With inputs from ANI)
Published By : Navya Dubey
Published On: 5 October 2025 at 11:29 IST