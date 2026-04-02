Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Centre Removes Import Duty On 41 Items Till June 30: Check Entire List Here

The centre has introduced an entire list of goods, which will be exempted from custom duty, to maintain stable supply of critical petrochemical products in amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Nitin Waghela
Follow : Google News Icon  
The centre has granted full customs duty exemption on 41 items.
The centre has granted full customs duty exemption on 41 items. | Image: Unsplash

The centre has introduced an entire list of goods, which will be exempted from custom duty, to maintain stable supply of critical petrochemical products in amid the ongoing West Asia conflict.

This exemption will remain in force effect till June 30 to support industries that depend on petrochemical raw materials and intermediates such as plastics, packaging, textiles, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, automotive parts, and other manufacturing sectors.

"In light of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the consequent disruptions in global supply chains, the Government of India has decided to provide full Customs Duty exemption on critical petrochemical products till 30th June, 2026," the Ministry of Finance noted.

"This measure has been taken as a temporary and targeted relief in order to ensure continued availability of critical petrochemical inputs for domestic industry, reduce cost pressures on downstream sectors, and safeguard supply stability in the country," it said. 

Advertisement

Also Read: Rupee Shocks Markets: Surges Most Since 2013 as RBI Ramps Up Controls

Additionally, the several polymer categories have been covered under the exemption, including polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) chips, and engineering plastics like acrylonitrile-butadiene-styrene (ABS) and polycarbonates.

Advertisement

Industries are expected to benefit from reduced input costs, improved supply chain stability, and enhanced production continuity amid volatile global conditions.

Government sources indicates the situation will be closely monitored, and further measures may be considered depending on the evolving geopolitical and supply chain dynamics. 

Published By :
Nitin Waghela
Published On: