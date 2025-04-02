CEO's Chilling AI-Warning: In 18 Months, Engineers' Roles Will Be... - Post

Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital, recently shared a controversial statement on LinkedIn regarding the future of coding. Quoting Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, he wrote, “I no longer think you should learn to code.”

Palihapitiya suggested that in the next 18 months, engineers will take on more supervisory roles, while AI models will handle most of the actual coding. This sparked a heated debate in the tech community about whether coding skills will remain valuable in the age of artificial intelligence.

Role of Engineers In The Age Of AI

Deepinder Singh Dhingra, Founder and CEO of RevSure AI, responded to Palihapitiya’s post with a counterpoint, comparing the argument to suggesting people shouldn’t learn basic math because calculators exist. He emphasized that coding is still an essential skill, especially for those working with AI-driven development tools.

Palihapitiya agreed but raised concerns about job availability. He estimated that in the near future, only one in ten engineers might have a job in software development. Other users echoed this sentiment, warning that stagnation is a risk in all professions, and adapting to AI-driven changes is crucial.

The Shift Towards AI-Assisted Learning

Hunter Hodnett, CTO and Co-founder of Chipp.ai, suggested a middle ground. While he wouldn’t recommend paying for a traditional four-year computer science degree, he believes aspiring engineers should use AI-powered learning tools.

He advised that leveraging Large Language Models (LLMs) to study open-source curricula can be highly effective, as long as learners focus on understanding core programming concepts rather than letting AI do all the work.

A New Era for Developers

The rise of AI-assisted coding tools like GitHub Copilot and ChatGPT is undoubtedly transforming the industry. While automation will reduce the need for basic coding skills, engineers who understand AI’s inner workings and can troubleshoot complex systems will remain in demand.