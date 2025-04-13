Check EPF Balance In A Few Steps: A Step-by-Step Guide

Taxpayers can now check their Employee Provident Fund (EPF) balance, as the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has made several digital options available. Irrespective of whether one uses a smartphone, computer, or simple mobile phone, there is an option for all kinds of taxpayers.

Listed here are five ways to check one's EPF balance securely:

Using The EPFO Portal

The official website of EPFO provides a facility to check the EPF passbook and contribution hist9ory. This is something that is best suited for individuals who wish to see the balance in its entirety, including employer and employee monthly deposits.

To check your EPFO balance using the EPFO portal you can follow these steps:

* Visit the official EPFO website

* Visit the 'Services' section and click on 'For Employees'

* From 'Services,' choose 'Member Passbook'

* You will be redirected to the page: https://passbook.epfindia.gov.in/MemberPassBook/Login.jsp

* Enter your UAN, password as well as captcha code

* Once logged in, you can check and download your EPF passbook, which displays monthly contributions by you and your employer and interest accruals

It is important that your UAN is activated and linked wit your Aadhaar, bank account, and PAN. Only then can you use the online portal.

Verification Through The UMAG Mobile App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is a mobile application which is integrated with the government, providing access to multiple public services such as EPFO. It provides a user-friendly and easy-to-use platform for viewing your EPF balance and downloading your passbook.

* Download the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

* Register using your mobile number and verify using OTP

* Open the app's main menu and choose 'EPFO'

* Choose 'Employee Centric Services'

* Click 'View Passbook'

* Enter UAN to see your account details and check the balance

Additionally, users can also submit claims, view status, and modify KYC details in the app without going to an EPFO office.

Send An SMS

taxpayers can also get updates on their EPF balance using text messages, for which no internet connectivity is needed.

*Open your SMS application and send: EPFOHO UAN

*Send this message to 7738299899

After doing this, you will receive an SMS from EPFO containing your current EPF balance, your recent contribution, and UAN information.

Additionally, to get the message in your chosen language you can also prefix a three-letter language code on the message (HIN-for Hindi, TAM-for Tamil, etc).

For instance, your message can read: EPFOHO UAN HIN

Give A Missed Call

Users can also use one of the simplest methods to verify their EPF balance by giving a missed call on 9966044425. The call will automatically get disconnected in some time and after this within a few seconds, users will get an SMS with their recent EPF balance.

Logging In To The EPFO Member E-Sewa Portal

taxpayers can use the EPFO Member e-Sewa portal for managing their EPF account. It provides full access to passbooks, claim status, and KYC updates.

* Visit https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

* Log in using your UAN and password

* On the dashboard, click on ‘View’ from the top menu

* Choose 'Passbook' to see your contribution history

* Your passbook can be downloaded and printed for personal reference or planning purposes

This facility is helpful if users wish to withdraw or transfer their PF and require a proper contribution history.