Donald Trump Set to Drop Details on Semiconductor Tariffs On Monday

The United States President Donald Trump has announced that he will provide more details and information on his administration's approach towards semiconductor tariffs on Monday, April 14.

Trump slightly hinted at several developments in the ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China, which has already seen tariffs soar to 125%, while he was aboard on Air Force One.

What Is Trump's Strategy Towards Semiconductor Tariffs?

Semiconductors have become the central focus and the point of contention in the trade war between the US and China, which are the world's largest economies.

Though Trump's administration has granted tariff exemptions for smartphones, laptops, and other electronics, semiconductors are still subject to duties. US tech companies are concerned due to these tariffs, which are heavily reliant on memory-chips and flat-panel displays.

The semiconductor industry is preparing itself for potential disruptions since companies navigate the implications of higher tariffs.

Exemptions On Tariff Codes

Additionally, in a notice to shippers, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) published a list of tariff codes that have been excluded from the duties and these exemptions are retroactive to 12.01 am on April 5.

Among the 20 product categories listed by CBP there are computers, laptops, disk drives, and automatic data processing equipment. Further, this list also includes semiconductor devices, related equipment, memory chips and flat panel displays.

While there was no reason for the administration's decision in the CBP notice, the late-night move is seen as a significant relief for major US tech companies.

Why Are Tech Players Concerned?

Major tech players such as Apple and Dell Technologies are concerned because they will navigate the implications and consequences of higher tariffs, which include supply chain delays and increased costs, ultimately impacting the prices for the consumer.