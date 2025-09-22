Chery Automobile Set to Price Hong Kong IPO at Upper Range Amid Strong Investor Demand

Chery Automobile Co., China’s largest car exporter, is poised to price its initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong at the high end of its marketed range, reflecting robust investor interest, reported Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the matter.



The company is expected to set the IPO price at HK$30.75 per share, up from the lower end of the proposed HK$27.75. At this pricing, Chery could raise approximately HK$9.1 billion ($1.2 billion), marking one of the largest offerings by a Chinese automaker in Hong Kong this year. The company is scheduled to begin trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Thursday.



A Chery spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.



The strong demand for the shares prompted the company to close its book-building process for institutional investors earlier than planned. The IPO has already attracted cornerstone investors, including Hillhouse Investment, who have collectively committed around $587 million in Chery shares. These investors have agreed to hold their shares for a minimum of six months following the listing.