Chhath Puja Bank Holidays 2025: Which States Will Keep Banks Closed on October 27?

As Diwali festivities wind down, attention now turns to Chhath Puja, prompting many bank customers to check whether branches will remain open. October has been a busy month with multiple festival holidays, including Navratri, Vijayadashmi, Diwali, and Lakshmi Puja. For Chhath Puja, banks in several states will observe holidays, either for a single day or over two days.

Here’s the state-wise schedule for bank closures:

Bihar: Banks will be closed on October 27 and 28 to observe both the evening and morning Chhath Puja rituals.



Jharkhand: A two-day holiday will be observed on October 27 and 28.



West Bengal: Banks will remain closed on October 27 for the evening Puja.



These closures are specific to the respective states, and banking services in other regions will continue as usual, subject to announcements from the Reserve Bank of India’s regional offices.



Chhath Puja is a significant festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya. Celebrated primarily in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, devotees offer prayers to the setting and rising sun, seeking blessings for health, prosperity, and overall well-being.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in October

October 31: Banks in Gujarat will remain closed for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.



Additionally, banks follow RBI’s calendar for second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays, when branches remain closed.



While in-person banking services such as cheque clearances, demand drafts, and large cash deposits will not be available on these holidays, digital channels remain functional. Customers can continue to carry out transactions through mobile banking, online platforms, ATMs, and UPI for fund transfers, bill payments, and balance checks. Account holders are advised to plan ahead to ensure smooth banking during the festival period.





