Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Govt Holiday on Chhath Puja

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that Monday, October 27, will be a government holiday for Chhath Pooja, her office said in a release.

CM Rekha Gupta stated that the holiday is being observed on Monday because the third day of this four-day festival is the most important.

"On this day, devotees offer prayers to the setting Sun God at riversides or ponds at sunset. Preparations begin early in the morning, with families busy performing various rituals. Considering this, the government has declared 27 October a public holiday," as per the release.

Extending her greetings to devotees, the Chief Minister said that Chhath is a festival dedicated to nature, where people worship the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

She added that the festival is also a symbol of faith, devotion, and cleanliness, sending a message of environmental protection through the worship of nature, water, and the Sun.

According to the release, the Chief Minister further noted that Chhath celebrates popular faith and the rich traditions of Indian culture, bringing together families, society, and communities.

She assured that the Delhi Government has ensured cleanliness, security, and all essential facilities at all Chhath Ghats, "so that devotees can perform their rituals with peace of mind", the release stated.

She expressed confidence that the festival will bring happiness, prosperity, and renewed energy into everyone's lives, "while strengthening mutual harmony and goodwill in society".

Chhath Puja is widely celebrated across the country, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.