Is China Ready to Fight Back Against Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat? Know Details

China has decided to push back after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to impose an extra 50% tariff on Chinese products. In a stern statement, China's Commerce Ministry said it would adopt "resolute countermeasures" to safeguard its rights and interests.

The countermeasures China has taken are aimed at safeguarding its sovereignty, security and development interests, and maintaining the normal international trade order. They are completely legitimate," the ministry said.

China Accuses U.S. of Bullying

In a statement issued early Tuesday, the Commerce Ministry described the imposed tariffs as "completely groundless" and a "typical unilateral bullying practice." It said that China's action up to now has been "legitimate" and aimed at protecting its sovereignty, security, and development.

"The threat by the US to increase tariffs on China is an error over an error and once again proves the US is blackmailing in nature. China will never acquiesce. If the US keeps pushing its own way, China will resist until the end", the ministry declared.

Trump's Warning to China

On Monday, President Trump shared on his website Truth Social that if China doesn't reverse a 34% boost in so-called "long-term trading abuses" by April 8, the U.S. will have a 50% additional tariff on Chinese goods beginning April 9. He also threatened to cut off current trade negotiations.

“If China does not reverse… the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. All negotiations with China regarding their proposed meetings with us will be suspended!" Trump stated.

Rising Trade Tensions