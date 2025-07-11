Chinese Engineers Leave Foxconn India, Govt Says It’s India’s Moment

Chinese employees have recently been recalled from the Foxconn facility in India, which manufactures Apple iPhones, but this won't impact the production of mobile phones in India, a senior government official said, adding that this is in fact an opportunity for India.

What Did The Official Say?

"I would look at it more as an opportunity. If the workers want to go back, it's between the company and the workers. They will have to make arrangements to ensure the work continues -- production won't be impacted. We facilitated their visas," said the senior official from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

"As far as Apple is concerned, they have alternatives. The primary responsibility lies with Apple to ensure that the manufacturer doesn't impact production," the official added.

More than 300 Chinese workers have left from Foxconn's southern India plants, as per reports.

While the exact reasons behind the recall are unclear, it appears it was linked to Beijing's broader strategy to limit technology transfers and equipment exports to India and Southeast Asia.

Foxconn is operating facilities in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Telangana.

Apple's Manufacturing In India