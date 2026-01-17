Updated 17 January 2026 at 17:50 IST
Chris Wood of Jefferies Flags Bitcoin’s Promise and Its Quantum Problem
Bitcoin’s relevance in global markets is being driven less by speculation and more by a breakdown in institutional trust, according to Jefferies’ GREED & Fear report. However, the same note also raises a fundamental challenge to Bitcoin’s long-term viability: advances in quantum computing that could undermine the cryptographic foundations of digital assets. Jefferies frames Bitcoin as both a hedge against systemic stress and a technology vulnerable to disruption.
- Republic Business
- 3 min read
Bitcoin’s continued prominence reflects deeper concerns about the stability of financial and political institutions rather than enthusiasm for digital assets, according to Jefferies’ latest GREED & Fear report.
The note places Bitcoin within a broader discussion on what it terms “existential issues” confronting markets, rising sovereign debt, political pressure on monetary policy, and declining confidence in long-standing institutions.
Rather than viewing Bitcoin as a conventional asset class, Jefferies frames it as a response to distrust in fiat currencies and policy frameworks.
The Concept of ‘Existential Hedging’
Jefferies introduces the idea of existential hedging, where investors allocate capital not for growth or yield, but as protection against extreme institutional or policy failure.
Advertisement
In this context, Bitcoin is grouped alongside traditional hedges such as gold and real assets. The report makes clear that Bitcoin’s appeal lies in its perceived distance from state control, rather than in cash flows or intrinsic valuation metrics.
Debt, Repression and the Limits of Monetary Policy
A key driver behind this behaviour, Jefferies argues, is the scale of global debt.
Advertisement
High public debt levels make sustained high real interest rates politically and economically difficult. As debt servicing costs rise, governments face incentives to suppress yields and tolerate higher inflation — a process often described as financial repression.
This environment, the report suggests, pushes investors towards assets seen as resistant to monetary debasement, including Bitcoin.
Quantum Computing Emerges as a Structural Threat
However, the report is equally clear that Bitcoin faces an existential threat of its own.
Jefferies highlights quantum computing as a technological risk that could eventually undermine the cryptographic systems on which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies depend.
Bitcoin’s security relies on cryptographic algorithms that, while robust today, may not be immune to future advances in quantum processing. If encryption standards are compromised, the foundational premise of decentralised digital currencies would be called into question.
This creates a paradox at the heart of the Bitcoin narrative:
The same technological progress that investors fear in traditional systems could ultimately destabilise Bitcoin itself.
Bitcoin’s relevance does not equal permanence
Jefferies cautions against interpreting Bitcoin’s survival or adoption as proof of long-term dominance.
The report notes that:
- Bitcoin remains highly volatile
- Regulatory risk persists
- Technological vulnerabilities cannot be ignored
Bitcoin’s role, therefore, is described as symptomatic rather than transformative, a reflection of what investors are worried about elsewhere in the system.
Technology versus trust
The report’s central argument is that Bitcoin is not fundamentally about technology or decentralisation, but about trust.
Jefferies suggests that Bitcoin’s existence signals concern over institutional credibility, while quantum computing highlights the fragility of assuming technological solutions are permanent.
The tension between these forces, distrust in institutions on one side, and disruptive technology on the other, defines the “existential issues” facing markets today.
Published By : Shourya Jha
Published On: 17 January 2026 at 17:50 IST