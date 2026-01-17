Chris Wood of Jefferies Flags Bitcoin’s Promise and Its Quantum Problem

Bitcoin’s relevance in global markets is being driven less by speculation and more by a breakdown in institutional trust | Image: Unsplash

Bitcoin’s continued prominence reflects deeper concerns about the stability of financial and political institutions rather than enthusiasm for digital assets, according to Jefferies’ latest GREED & Fear report.

The note places Bitcoin within a broader discussion on what it terms “existential issues” confronting markets, rising sovereign debt, political pressure on monetary policy, and declining confidence in long-standing institutions.

Rather than viewing Bitcoin as a conventional asset class, Jefferies frames it as a response to distrust in fiat currencies and policy frameworks.

The Concept of ‘Existential Hedging’

Jefferies introduces the idea of existential hedging, where investors allocate capital not for growth or yield, but as protection against extreme institutional or policy failure.

In this context, Bitcoin is grouped alongside traditional hedges such as gold and real assets. The report makes clear that Bitcoin’s appeal lies in its perceived distance from state control, rather than in cash flows or intrinsic valuation metrics.

Debt, Repression and the Limits of Monetary Policy

A key driver behind this behaviour, Jefferies argues, is the scale of global debt.

High public debt levels make sustained high real interest rates politically and economically difficult. As debt servicing costs rise, governments face incentives to suppress yields and tolerate higher inflation — a process often described as financial repression.

This environment, the report suggests, pushes investors towards assets seen as resistant to monetary debasement, including Bitcoin.

Quantum Computing Emerges as a Structural Threat

However, the report is equally clear that Bitcoin faces an existential threat of its own.

Jefferies highlights quantum computing as a technological risk that could eventually undermine the cryptographic systems on which Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies depend.

Bitcoin’s security relies on cryptographic algorithms that, while robust today, may not be immune to future advances in quantum processing. If encryption standards are compromised, the foundational premise of decentralised digital currencies would be called into question.

This creates a paradox at the heart of the Bitcoin narrative:

The same technological progress that investors fear in traditional systems could ultimately destabilise Bitcoin itself.

Bitcoin’s relevance does not equal permanence

Jefferies cautions against interpreting Bitcoin’s survival or adoption as proof of long-term dominance.

The report notes that:

Bitcoin remains highly volatile

Regulatory risk persists

Technological vulnerabilities cannot be ignored

Bitcoin’s role, therefore, is described as symptomatic rather than transformative, a reflection of what investors are worried about elsewhere in the system.

Technology versus trust

The report’s central argument is that Bitcoin is not fundamentally about technology or decentralisation, but about trust.

Jefferies suggests that Bitcoin’s existence signals concern over institutional credibility, while quantum computing highlights the fragility of assuming technological solutions are permanent.