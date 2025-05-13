Cipla Dividend 2025: Pharma Stock Declares Rs 16 Cash Reward In Q4 Results 2025 - Check Record Date

Pharma company Cipla has announced that its Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. In addition, the company proposed a special dividend of Rs 3 per share to commemorate its 90th anniversary, bringing the total proposed dividend to Rs 16 per share (on a face value of Rs 2 each).

“The Board of Directors of the Company also recommended a final dividend of Rs 13/- per equity share for the financial year ended 31st March, 2025 and a special dividend of Rs 3/- per equity share on the occasion of completing 90 years of the Company, taking the total dividend to Rs 16/- per equity share (face value of Rs 2 each)," Cipla said in its filing to BSE.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), after which it will be paid within 30 days. The company has set June 27, 2025 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the final dividend.

Cipla dividend history