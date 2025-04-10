Cipla Q4 Results FY 2025: Pharma Company To Announce Earnings On May 13, Dividend Likely

Pharma company Cipla has announced the date for its earnings release for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2025. In an exchange filing, the company said that a meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled for Tuesday, May 13, 2025, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results.

Cipla Q3 results 2025 date

“We wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday, 13th May, 2025 inter-alia to: Consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2025,” Cipla said in a regulatory filing.



Based on its past trend, Cipla is expected to announce the results post market hours on May 13, similar to its Q3 FY25 disclosure on January 28.

Cipla Dividend 2025

Apart from the earnings declaration, Cipla also indicated the possibility of a final dividend recommendation for FY25 during the upcoming board meeting. The final dividend, if any, will reward shareholders for the year’s performance.



Cipla Dividend History

In previous years, Cipla has consistently rewarded shareholders with healthy payouts. In 2024, the company declared a dividend of ₹13, up from ₹8.50 in 2023 and ₹5 in 2022, reflecting growing profitability and a shareholder-friendly approach.





Trading Window Remains Closed Till May 15

Cipla also announced that its trading window for dealing in securities remains closed from April 1 to May 15, 2025, in compliance with insider trading regulations and in view of the upcoming financial results.



“The 'Trading Window' for dealing in the securities of the company is closed from Tuesday, April 1, 2025 till Thursday, May 15, 2025 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of financial results,” the company said.