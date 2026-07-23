Cipla Shares Slide 2% Following Q1 FY27 Results: Net Profit Drops 39% to ₹789 Crore Amid North American Headwinds

Indian drugmaker Cipla Limited saw its stock fall over 2% to trade around ₹1,386 on Thursday, July 23, 2026, after opening at ₹1,409.10 and touching an intraday low of ₹1,373.60, following the release of its first-quarter earnings. The pharmaceutical major reported a bigger-than-expected 39.2% fall in Q1 net profit, marking its third consecutive quarterly decline as muted generic cancer drug sales and US supply bottlenecks weighed heavily on top-line performance.

According to a stock exchange filing on Thursday, the Mumbai-based pharmaceutical posted a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹789 crore ($81.73 million) for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, down from ₹1,300 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

The headline figure missed consensus analyst expectations, which had pegged profit at approximately ₹817 crore to ₹923 crore.

Company management attributed the bottom-line pressure primarily to a contraction in its North American generics business, driven by steep price erosion in generic cancer therapies, including Revlimid, and temporary supply disruptions for lanreotide, a key treatment for rare tumors.

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Domestic Market Holds Firm

Despite export headwinds, Cipla’s core domestic engine remained stable, supported by strong demand across its chronic therapeutic segments like respiratory, cardiac, and urology care.

To further strengthen its India footprint, the company recently announced the appointment of Shivam Puri as Chief Executive Officer of its "One India" business, effective July 1, 2026, tasked with accelerating growth in consumer health and chronic therapies.

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In addition, the company benefited from regulatory clarity after the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) classified the inspection of its key Goa manufacturing facility as Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) in June 2026, clearing a major multi-year regulatory hurdle for upcoming complex generic filings.

Outlook and Pipeline Execution