RVNL Share Price Falls 7% Today – What's Behind the Sharp Decline?

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) rose up to 3.94% to hit an intraday high of Rs 448 per share on May 20, 2025.

However, the shares fell 7.28% later around 10:10 am from the day's high to a low of Rs 415.35 apiece.

At 11:13 am, the shares of the company were trading closer to the day's low at Rs 420 apiece, down 2.55%.

What Caused The Initial Uptick Today?

The share price of RVNL gained as the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project worth Rs 178.64 crore from IRCON International.

What Is This Project About?

The project that RVNL has won from IRCON International is one that involves the installation, testing, and commissioning of telecommunications and EIMWB systems, along with Distributed and Centralised Electronic Interlocking (EI) at 10 new stations, including Surakachhar, Katghora Road, and Dhangawan.

The project also covers the setup of six new Intermediate Block Sections (IBSs) across block sections that are designated between Bhingra and Pendra Road. Additionally, the scope of this project includes the implementation of a new Section Control System with associated train control communication equipment in the Gevra Road-Pendra Road section, a new telephone exchange, and EIMWBs at suitable locations.

What Does RVNL Do?