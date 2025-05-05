Coforge Declares Fourth Interim Dividend Worth Rs 19: All You Need To Know

Coforge declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for its shareholders on Monday.

Coforge Fourth Interim Dividend FY25

The Board of Directors of Coforge have declared a fourth interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of the company having a face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up for the financial year 2024-25.

Coforge Dividend Record Date

Coforge, formerly known as NIIT Technologies, has fixed June 4 as the ‘record date’ for determining the entitlement of shareholders for the 1:2 stock split.

"…the board has fixed May 12, 2025, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the fourth interim dividend. The payment of the interim dividend will be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of the dividend,” the company said in a stock exchange filing.

The company will split each fully paid-up equity share of a face value of Rs 10 into two shares of a face value of Rs 5 each, it said.

Coforge Final Quarter Results FY25

Coforge reported a 21% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) rise in its consolidated net profit for the final quarter at Rs 261.2 crore for the financial year 2024-25. The IT solutions firm's net profit in the last quarter was at Rs 215.5 crore.

Additionally, the firm's revenue for the full year stood at Rs 12,050.7 crore. Its EBITDA for FY25 rose 31.7% year-on-year (YoY) at Rs 1,998.2 crore.

The firm's revenue increased 4.6% to Rs 3,409 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 3,250 crore in the third quarter of FY25.

The company's EBIT for the period rose 21% to Rs 261.2 crore during the fourth quarter as compared to Rs 215.5 crore QoQ.