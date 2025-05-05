Coforge Q4 Results Preview: IT Giant To Announce Q4 Results On May 5, Today: What to Expect

According to brokerage firm Emkay, investors can expect a 2.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in USD revenue, even after factoring in a 70 basis points (bps) cross-currency headwind. In a report released ahead of the earnings, Emkay Global Financial Services noted that earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin is likely to improve by 90 bps QoQ, offering some cushion to topline challenges. However, the firm also highlighted that its projections are "below street estimates", suggesting a cautious tone heading into the announcement. Coforge Q4 results 2025 expectations The stock's recent price action reflects investor caution. "Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry with open interest (OI) up 32.7% while the stock price declined 8.2%," Emkay reported. This indicates increasing bearish bets ahead of the results.



Technically, resistance lies around Rs 7,550 followed by Rs 7,880, while support is placed at Rs 7,085. The options data shows max call and put OI at the 7,500 strike, indicating that market participants are expecting limited movement in either direction. Notably, call additions were recorded at the 7,600 strike and put additions at 7,400.



Volatility remains elevated. Emkay highlights that the 1-month implied volatility (IV) spread vis-à-vis NIFTY is currently at 32.2 IV, which is above the historical average spread of 25.8, pointing to a more expensive options market ahead of the results.



Read More

Earnings Today: Over 40 Companies To Report Q4 Results



Coforge Dividend 2025

Apart from the earnings, Coforge may also reward shareholders with a dividend. In an earlier exchange filing, the company said, “The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 5, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the audited consolidated and standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. The Board of Directors will also be considering the proposal of the payment of Interim Dividend, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25 and will determine the Record date for the purpose of the Interim Dividend, if approved.”



With a combination of margin improvement expectations, cautious revenue projections, and potential shareholder payouts, all eyes are on Coforge’s Q4 earnings.



Disclaimer