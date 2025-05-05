Earnings Today: Over 40 Companies Including M&M, IHCL & Coforge To Report Q4 Results

Updated May 5th 2025, 08:57 IST
As the March quarter earnings season heats up, more than 40 companies are slated to announce their Q4 FY25 results today, Monday, May 5. Key corporate names to watch include Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), and Coforge, among others. The day is expected to be packed with market-moving updates from diverse sectors—auto, IT, hospitality, and chemicals.
Earning Today, 5th May - Full List
OneSource Specialty Pharma
Prataap Snacks
Summit Securities
Unicommerce Esolutions
Zee Media Corporation
POCL Enterprises
SIL Investments
Sunshield Chemicals
Stovec Industries
Vinyl Chemicals (India)
Pelatro
Shish Industries
Nureca
Sah Polymers
TAHMAR ENTERPRISES
Smruthi Organics Limited
Vippy Spinpro
Savani Financial
Sattva Sukun Lifecare
Siel Financial Services
Mahindra and Mahindra
Indian Hotels Company
DCM Shriram
Jammu and Kashmir Bank
Epigral
Ethos
Magellanic Cloud
Jash Engineering
Kalyani Steels
Hind Rectifiers
GHCL Textiles
DMCC Speciality Chemicals
Entertainment Network India
Nila Spaces
Davangere Sugar Company
GAMCO
Gujarat Poly Avx Electronics
Mittal Life Style
Invigorated Business Consulting
Narendra Properties
COFORGE LIMITED
Computer Age Management Services
Capri Global Capital
CCL Products India
Cigniti Technologies
The Bombay Dyeing Co.
Baheti Recycling Industries
Mahindra & Mahindra Q4 Results FY25
Auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will be among the most closely watched earnings announcements today. In a recent stock exchange filing, the company confirmed that its Board of Directors will meet on May 5 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. Notably, the board is also likely to declare a dividend.
IHCL Q4 Results FY25
The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), part of the Tata Group and the parent of the Taj Hotels brand, is also scheduled to declare its Q4 and full-year FY25 earnings today.
Coforge Q4 Results Expectations
Coforge Ltd., a prominent IT services firm, will also announce its Q4 FY25 results today. According to an earlier filing, the company's board will meet to approve the audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and the financial year ending March 31, 2025.
Brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services has released a detailed preview ahead of the results. It expects Coforge’s USD revenue to grow 2.4% quarter-on-quarter, factoring in a 70 basis points cross-currency headwind. Moreover, EBIT margin (EBITM) is forecast to improve by 90 basis points QoQ.
However, Emkay’s estimates remain below street consensus, suggesting cautious optimism ahead of the earnings call. "Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry, with open interest rising 32.7% and price falling 8.2%," Emkay noted.
The firm also observed that Coforge stock is hovering near resistance levels of Rs 7,550 and Rs 7,880, with support at Rs 7,085. “Max call and put open interest is currently at the 7,500 strike,” Emkay added, highlighting heightened options market activity ahead of the results.
Market Expectations & Sectoral Trends
The market will keep a close watch on forward guidance and dividend announcements. The auto sector is navigating inventory normalisation and rising competition, hospitality is benefiting from festive and business travel, while IT players like Coforge face margin pressures amid a cautious global spending environment.
The results today will also serve as a barometer for the broader economic recovery narrative in India as FY26 kicks off.
