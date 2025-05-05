Earnings Today: Over 40 Companies Including M&M, IHCL & Coforge To Report Q4 Results

Auto giant Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will be among the most closely watched earnings announcements today. In a recent stock exchange filing, the company confirmed that its Board of Directors will meet on May 5 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and full financial year ended March 31, 2025. Notably, the board is also likely to declare a dividend.



IHCL Q4 Results FY25

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL), part of the Tata Group and the parent of the Taj Hotels brand, is also scheduled to declare its Q4 and full-year FY25 earnings today.



Coforge Q4 Results Expectations

Coforge Ltd., a prominent IT services firm, will also announce its Q4 FY25 results today. According to an earlier filing, the company's board will meet to approve the audited standalone and consolidated results for the quarter and the financial year ending March 31, 2025.



Brokerage Emkay Global Financial Services has released a detailed preview ahead of the results. It expects Coforge’s USD revenue to grow 2.4% quarter-on-quarter, factoring in a 70 basis points cross-currency headwind. Moreover, EBIT margin (EBITM) is forecast to improve by 90 basis points QoQ.



However, Emkay’s estimates remain below street consensus, suggesting cautious optimism ahead of the earnings call. "Short build-up has been seen since the beginning of the expiry, with open interest rising 32.7% and price falling 8.2%," Emkay noted.



The firm also observed that Coforge stock is hovering near resistance levels of Rs 7,550 and Rs 7,880, with support at Rs 7,085. “Max call and put open interest is currently at the 7,500 strike,” Emkay added, highlighting heightened options market activity ahead of the results.