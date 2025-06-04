Coforge Share Price Split 1:5: Stock Gains 2%, But Shows 80% Crash on Apps – Here’s What Investors Must Know

Shares of IT services firm Coforge Ltd began trading on an ex-split basis on Wednesday, leading to confusion among retail investors as several trading apps displayed a massive 80% drop in share price.

However, this was only a notional adjustment due to the company’s 1:5 stock split, and the stock actually gained nearly 2% in early trade.



Coforge Share Price Today: What the Numbers Really Say

Before the split, Coforge shares closed at Rs 8,499.50 on Tuesday, June 3. On Wednesday, the stock opened at Rs 1,720.05 on the BSE and hit a high of Rs 1,730.00. As of 11:24 am, it was trading at Rs 1,725.30, up 25.40 or 1.49%.



The same trend was seen on the NSE, where Coforge opened at Rs 1,719.00 and was last seen trading at Rs 1,722.50, up 22.50 or 1.32% around 11:26 am.

The sharp drop shown on apps is a result of recalibrated pricing post-split and not an actual fall in investor wealth.

This visual “fall” simply reflects the price adjustment in line with the 1:5 stock split.



Read More - Gold Price Prediction June 4, 2025: Yellow Metal Nears Rs 1 Lakh Again?



Why the Stock Split Happened

Coforge had announced the stock split earlier this year to improve liquidity and make its shares more accessible to retail investors.

As per its exchange filing, “We wish to inform that the Company has fixed Wednesday, June 04, 2025 as the 'Record Date' for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of subdivision/split of existing equity shares of the company, ranking pari passu in all respects.”



In simpler terms, every 1 share of Coforge has now been split into 5, reducing the share price by one-fifth but increasing the total number of outstanding shares by five times. This is the company's first-ever stock split since its listing in August 2004.



Record Date and Eligibility

To be eligible for the split shares, investors needed to own Coforge shares by June 3, 2025 – the record date. Since Coforge follows a T+1 settlement cycle, buyers on June 3 were eligible for the split benefits.



Coforge Q4 Results FY25

Adding to investor confidence, Coforge reported a 34% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 261.2 crore for the March 2025 quarter. However, its rupee revenue came in slightly below estimates at Rs 3,409.9 crore. The company's operating margin stood at 13.2%, and it declared an interim dividend of Rs 19 per share.



What investors needs to know about Coforge Share Price Today