Gold Price Prediction June 4, 2025: Yellow Metal Nears Rs 1 Lakh Again—How Much Have You Gained From Rally?

On June 4, 2025, discover why gold is nearing Rs 1 Lakh per 10 grams in India and how this surge over the past year has impacted your portfolio. | Image: AI

Gold Price Prediction June 4, 2025: Yellow Metal Nears Rs 1 Lakh Again—How Much Have You Gained From the Rally?

Gold prices continued to rise on Wednesday, supported by a weaker rupee and growing global uncertainty. In Delhi, the price of gold increased by Rs 70, reaching Rs 99,000 per 10 grams.

According to the All India Sarafa Association, the price of gold with a 99.5% purity also increased by Rs 200 to Rs 98,600 per 10 grams, including taxes.

Across India, the current gold rates are Rs 9,917 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,090 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,438 for 18 karat gold.

Silver prices also increased, crossing Rs 1 lakh and reaching Rs 1,00,200 per kilogram, up by Rs 100. The rise in both gold and silver prices is due to investors turning to these safe-haven assets to protect their wealth during uncertain times.

Gold Price Today In Delhi

In Delhi, the price of gold today is Rs 9,932 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,105 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,450 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Mumbai

In Mumbai, gold is priced at Rs 9,917 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,090 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,438 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Bangalore

In Bangalore, the gold rate is Rs 9,917 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,090 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,438 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Chennai

In Chennai, gold costs Rs 9,917 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,090 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,480 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, the price of gold is Rs 9,917 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,090 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,438 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Kolkata

In Kolkata, gold is selling at Rs 9,917 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,090 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,438 for 18 karat.

Gold Price Today In Lucknow

In Lucknow, the gold price is Rs 9,932 per gram for 24 karat, Rs 9,105 for 22 karat, and Rs 7,450 for 18 karat.

Long-Term Gold Performance

Gold has delivered impressive returns over both the short and long term. Since January 2025, gold has gained 25%, and compared to the same time last year, it is up 40%. Looking at a longer horizon, gold has offered a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15% since 2001.

Historically, it has also outpaced inflation by about 2–4% annually since 1995, making it a reliable store of value over time.

How Much Have You Gained From the Rally?

If you had invested in gold at the beginning of this year, you would have seen your money grow by about 25% so far. For example, Rs 1 lakh invested in January 2025 would now be worth around Rs 1.25 lakh. If you bought gold a year ago, your investment could have grown by 40%.

Over the long term, gold has given an average return of about 15% every year since 2001, beating inflation comfortably.

Technical Levels to Watch

According to Augmont, Gold has recently broken out of its previous range between $3275 (around Rs 95,000) and $3375 (around Rs 96,400) per ounce. If this upward momentum continues, prices may move toward $3450 (approximately Rs 99,000).

Silver has also moved past its recent trading range of $32.5 (about Rs 96,000) and $34 (about Rs 99,000), with the next resistance level at $35 (nearly Rs 1,01,500). These technical breakouts suggest a strong possibility of continued price increases if current market conditions persist.

Stronger U.S. Jobs Data but Ongoing Uncertainty

While the U.S. reported better-than-expected job numbers, which briefly slowed gold’s rally, broader concerns still weigh heavily on the market. Tariff disputes involving the U.S., China, and the European Union continue to create uncertainty.

There is also anticipation around the upcoming interest rate decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve. On the geopolitical front, tensions remain high due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. All these factors combined are keeping gold demand strong, as investors look for safer options in an uncertain global environment.

Economic Slowdown Warning

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) has lowered its economic growth forecast for the U.S. in 2025 from 2.2% to 1.6%. This is largely due to the impact of President Donald Trump’s shifting tariff policies, which are slowing down imports and affecting business confidence.

The OECD also reduced its global growth forecast from 3.1% to 2.9%. These warnings have added to investor concerns, pushing more people towards gold and silver as protection against economic downturns.

Safe-Haven Demand

With the world facing multiple economic and political challenges, gold and silver have become attractive again for risk-averse investors. Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have yet to make progress, and continued drone strikes suggest that the conflict could worsen.