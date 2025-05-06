Coforge Shares Rose 7% After Q4 Result, Dividend, And Stock Split Decision

Shares In Focus: Shares of IT major Coforge Ltd rose 6.6 per cent on Tuesday to an intra-day high of Rs 7565.65 per share on the backs its Q4 result, dividend, and stock split announcement. The market capitalization of the company stood at Rs 50,598.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 10,017.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 4,291.05 per share.

In its research report, Motilal Oswal has pushed for a BUY rating on COFORGE with a target price of Rs 11,000, indicating a 47 per cent potential upside.

Coforge Q4FY25 Results

As per audited Q4FY25 results of the Noida-headquartered Coforge Ltd, it reported a consolidated net profit of ₹261.2 crore for the March quarter. The end-to-end software solutions and services provider posted a net profit of 21.2 per cent from Rs 215.5 crore in Q3FY25. Meanwhile the rupee revenue elevated 4.7 per cent from Rs 3,258.1 crore. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew 15.5 per cent from Rs 389.2 crore, and margins expanded from 11.9 per cent in the previous quarter.

Coforge's Fourth Interim Dividend

The board of Coforge recently declared its fourth dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2024-25.The board of directors decided that payment of interim dividend would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.

Split of Equity Shares of Coforge