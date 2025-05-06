Coforge Shares Rose 7% After Q4 Result, Dividend, And Stock Split Decision

Updated May 6th 2025, 14:34 IST
Shares In Focus: Shares of IT major Coforge Ltd rose 6.6 per cent on Tuesday to an intra-day high of Rs 7565.65 per share on the backs its Q4 result, dividend, and stock split announcement. The market capitalization of the company stood at Rs 50,598.2 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 10,017.95 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at Rs 4,291.05 per share.
In its research report, Motilal Oswal has pushed for a BUY rating on COFORGE with a target price of Rs 11,000, indicating a 47 per cent potential upside.
As per audited Q4FY25 results of the Noida-headquartered Coforge Ltd, it reported a consolidated net profit of ₹261.2 crore for the March quarter. The end-to-end software solutions and services provider posted a net profit of 21.2 per cent from Rs 215.5 crore in Q3FY25. Meanwhile the rupee revenue elevated 4.7 per cent from Rs 3,258.1 crore. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) grew 15.5 per cent from Rs 389.2 crore, and margins expanded from 11.9 per cent in the previous quarter.
The board of Coforge recently declared its fourth dividend of Rs 19 per equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up, for the Financial Year 2024-25.The board of directors decided that payment of interim dividend would be done within 30 days from the date of declaration of dividend.
In terms of Regulations 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations and all other applicable provisions, if any. Coforge Ltd fixed Wednesday, June 04, 2025 as the ‘Record Date’ for determining the entitlement of equity shareholders for the purpose of Sub-Division/Split of existing
Equity Shares of the Company, such that existing 1 (One) equity share having a face value of Rs 10 each. The reasoning behind the stock split decision was to elevate the liquidity of the firm's equity shares and make them more affordable to retail investors, thereby expanding its shareholder base.
