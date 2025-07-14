‘Come Back To Us…’: Sneha Debnath’s Sister Posts Emotional Note, Demands Stronger CCTV Surveillance at Signature Bridge

Sneha Debnath's sister Bipasha Debnath took to posting on Instagram after her suicide to demand more surveillance over the Signature Bridge in Delhi, as this was where Sneha had jumped off the bridge.

What Does Bipasha's Post Say?

Bipasha Debnath, Sneha's sister posted on her Instagram story saying, "Thank you all for everything you have done. I kindly ask that the media houses and major influencers be a bit more considerate of my family and my little sister. She was the best of us, regardless of what anyone else may say."

"Please remember her with fond memories, and I hope those 60+ cameras work so hard that no other parent has to endure what we are going through," she added.

In a following story she had also posted a reel shared by an Instagram user called '@fahaderath' which was a compilation of several pictures and videos of Sneha Debnath.

This video was captioned, "Abbu I wish I could tell you how much we love you and how much we miss you."

"Please stay happy wherever you are. Come back to us in all your next lives and live longer than all three of us combined," Bipasha added.

What Is Sneha Debnath's Story?

Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old girl from Tripura, who was residing in the city, was a student of the University of Delhi and she was found dead under a flyover in Geeta Colony.

She had gone missing six days before her recovered body was found, leaving her family members worried.

As the news of Sneha's disappearance spread, her family informed the Delhi Police and a search operation was initiated.

However, on Sunday her dead body was discovered under the flyover.

According to the police, Sneha had taken a cab to north Delhi's Signature Bridge on July 7, and it was after this point that her family lost all contact with her. A thorough investigation was launched, and the police launched a search operation to locate the Delhi University student.