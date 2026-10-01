Commercial LPG Price Takes Another Hit Ahead Of Festive Season; Here’s What’s Changed

New Delhi: Businesses that depend on commercial cooking gas are set to face higher operating costs as the prices of 19-kg LPG cylinders increased across several cities from October 1, just ahead of the festive season. The increase is expected to put additional pressure on hotels, restaurants, roadside eateries and other establishments that use commercial LPG regularly.

The hike, however, does not extend to household cooking gas. Prices of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders have remained unchanged, offering some relief to consumers using LPG for everyday cooking.

Commercial Gas Gets Costlier As Festive Demand Approaches

In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has gone up from Rs 2,747.50 in September to Rs 2,810, marking an increase of Rs 62.50 per cylinder. This follows a Rs 9.50 increase recorded in the capital in September.

Mumbai has also seen a significant rise, with the commercial cylinder price moving from Rs 2,701 to Rs 2,764, an increase of Rs 63. In Chennai, the rate has climbed from Rs 2,916.50 to Rs 2,983.

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Patna recorded the highest increase among the major cities listed. The price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder has risen by Rs 71.50, from Rs 3,029 to Rs 3,100.50.

The revised price in Ahmedabad is Rs 2,831.50, while commercial cylinders now cost Rs 3,046 in Kanyakumari and Rs 3,073.50 in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

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Commercial LPG Prices: What Changed From October 1?

City September Price October 1 Price Increase Delhi ₹2,747.50 ₹2,810.00 ₹62.50 Mumbai ₹2,701.00 ₹2,764.00 ₹63.00 Chennai ₹2,916.50 ₹2,983.00 ₹66.50 Patna ₹3,029.00 ₹3,100.50 ₹71.50 Ahmedabad ₹2,768.00 ₹2,831.50 ₹63.50 Kanyakumari ₹2,978.00 ₹3,046.00 ₹68.00

Households Escape The Latest LPG Shock

While commercial users will have to pay more, domestic LPG prices have not been revised.

A 14.2-kg domestic cylinder continues to cost Rs 942 in Delhi and Rs 941.50 in Mumbai. In Chennai, the price remains Rs 957.50. Domestic LPG is priced at Rs 1,031.50 in Patna and Rs 979.50 in Lucknow.

This means the October 1 increase will not directly raise the cooking gas bill for households using domestic cylinders.

Why Are Commercial LPG Prices Rising?

LPG prices depend on the rates in the global market and changes in the value of foreign currency. Oil companies usually change their prices according to the average international price from the last month.

Domestic LPG is also affected by government policies. The government has the option to keep prices for household cylinders steady when needed, so the prices people pay at home might not go up or down with changes in global LPG prices.

The most recent rise in commercial LPG prices is happening because of higher global energy costs, which are connected to growing tensions in West Asia after the conflict between the US and Iran. Disruptions in the supply of crude oil and LPG from West Asia, especially through the Strait of Hormuz, have raised worries about fuel security and keeping prices stable.