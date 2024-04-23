Corporate Social Responsibility a strong tool for social change: V-P Dhankhar

Advertisement

Government's encouragement to CSR: In his outreach to India’s corporate sector leaders Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday urged captains leaders to harness the potential of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to drive sustainable development, saying efforts should be converged towards addressing pressing social issues and fostering innovation.

Dhankhar said every individual has a responsibility to give back to the society. The Vice-President said CSR is much beyond a legal obligation and is a moral imperative and a powerful tool for social change.

India’s corporate sector can help the country create world-class research and development centres and institutions of eminence, said the Vice-President. The pooling of CSR funds for social initiatives even by those at the top can do wonders, Dhankhar added.

Dhankhar highlighted that in developed nations, research and development is supported by the industry. It is a similar scenario when it comes to the creation, development, and nurturing of institutions of eminence, the V-P observed. He made these remarks at an award ceremony in the national capital while the Public sector undertaking HAL bagged the "outstanding PSU" award.

Upskilling the workforce of industry is imperative, Dhankhar said and added there is a dire need to identify and develop the disciplines and the required missing abilities in order to build suitable skills into the industry workforce. "One needs to step out of the bubble to experience the environment of hope and possibility, the exponential growth, and feel unstoppable upsurge," he said.

(With PTI inputs)