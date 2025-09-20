CRC Group Director Touches Upon India's Growth Momentum And Centre's Pivotal Role

At the Republic Leadership Conclave, Salil Kumar, Director, Marketing, CRC Group, praised the current regime led by PM Narendra Modi for working vigorously towards nation building.

Coming to Indian economy's resilience, he said, "After Covid19, Indian economy jumped to become a USD 4 trillion economy, and the spending abilities rose in eqaul proportion with the demand for 4 bhk flat seeing a significant rise."

Currently, the south Asian nation is eyeing becoming the world’s third-largest economy with a projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion.

This momentum is powered by decisive governance, visionary reforms, and active global engagement. Notably, growth is accelerating, with real GDP expected to rise by 7.8 per cent in Q1 FY 2025-26, in comparison to 6.5 per cent a year ago.

The ascent is powered by strong domestic demand and transformative policy reforms, positioning India as a prime-destination for global capital.

With easing inflation, higher employment, and buoyant consumer sentiment, private consumption is expected to further drive GDP growth in the coming months.

Talking about the role of ethical practises in India's growth roadmap, Salil believes "that commercial entities in every vertical should be a stickler for meeting their comitments."

He further emphasised that the talent pool that India has is one of its biggest strengths and is what will aid the nation to grow in coming years, while referencing to the fact the it is also one of youngest countries in comparison to top economies such as Japan, China, and the US.