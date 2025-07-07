Crizac IPO Subscribed 60×: Allotment Status, GMP Highlights & Listing Date

The IPO is entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS), with no fresh issue of shares, comprising 3.51 crore equity shares being offloaded by existing shareholders. | Image: Crizac

Crizac Ltd., a B2B education services provider, witnessed an overwhelming response to its initial public offering (IPO), with the issue subscribed nearly 60 times. The phenomenal response from all categories of investors underlines the market’s growing appetite for niche education and tech-enabling businesses.

Crizac IPO: Price band

Crizac’s IPO was priced in the band of Rs 233 to Rs 245 per equity share, with a minimum lot size of 61 shares.

Equirus Capital Private Limited is acting as the lead manager for the Crizac IPO, while MUFG Intime India Private Limited (formerly Link Intime) has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

Crizac IPO: Allotment status

The public issue, which opened on July 2 and closed on July 4, received bids for over 15.46 crore shares against the 25.8 lakh shares on offer, as per a market tracking website.

Institutional investors led the charge, subscribing to the issue 134 times over, while non-institutional investors (NIIs) bid 76 times their quota. The retail segment also saw solid participation, with demand at 10 times the allotted portion, as per a market tracking website.

Crizac IPO: Grey Market Premium

As per the latest update at 11:59 AM on July 7, the last recorded GMP stood at Rs 38. Based on this and considering the upper end of the price band at Rs 245, the stock is estimated to list around ₹283—translating into an expected gain of approximately 15.51% per share, as per a market tracking website.

Crizac IPO: Key Dates to look out for

With the IPO process entering its next stage, the basis of allotment is expected to be finalized today, July 7. Investors will be able to check their allotment status through the BSE, NSE, or the official registrar's portal, MUFG Intime India. Refunds for unallocated bids are expected to be processed by July 8, and shares will likely be credited to demat accounts the same da.

Crizac’s stock is scheduled to debut on the stock exchanges on July 9, with listings on both the BSE and NSE, as per a market tracking website.

About the Company

Crizac Ltd, based in Kolkata, operates as a B2B international student recruitment platform catering to educational institutions in the UK, Canada, Australia, Ireland, and New Zealand. The company claims to work with more than 10,000 student recruitment agents across its target geographies and has seen its revenue and profit grow at a healthy clip in recent years.



From Rs 274 crore in FY23, Crizac’s revenue rose to Rs 849 crore in FY25. Net profit climbed to Rs 152 crore in the same period, with the company maintaining a debt-free balance sheet.