Crude Oil Supplies Secured, No Payment Issues For Iran Imports: MoPNG

India I Crude Oil Supply: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) in a post on X on Saturday noted that the country's refiners have secured their crude requirements, including from Iran, and there are no payment hurdles for Iranian imports.

India Refutes Vessel Diversion To China Claims

"The news reports and social media posts of an Iranian crude cargo being diverted from Vadinar, India to China due to “payment issues” are factually incorrect, according to the Petroleum Ministry.

Claims on vessel diversion ignore how oil trade works, it said, whilst adding that “bills of lading often carry indicative discharge ports destinations and on-sea cargoes can change destinations mid-voyage based on trade optimisation and operational flexibility.”

Currently, India imports crude oil from over 40 countries, with “companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources & geographies based on commercial considerations”. On a daily basis, India requires 5.5 million barrels of crude oil per day.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, MoPNG also noted that several claims linked to LPG making the rounds were incorrect.

Advertisement

“LPG vessel Sea Bird carrying around 44 TMT Iranian LPG berthed at Mangalore, India on April 2 and is currently discharging,” it said.

On the other hand, MoPNG also dispelled fears over India's crude oil supply after stating that the South Asian “crude oil requirements remain fully secured for the coming months.”