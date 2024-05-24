Advertisement

Dogecoin inspiration Kobasu: Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog who became an internet sensation as the face of the Doge meme, has passed away. Kabosu's owner, Atsuko Sato, in his blog post wrote that his beloved dog "fell into a deep sleep" at 7:50 am on May 24. Kobasu was over 17 years old.

A farewell party is scheduled for Sunday at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1 pm to 4 pm (JST).

"We will be holding a farewell party for Kabo-chan on Sunday, May 26th. It will be held at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1 pm to 4 pm," the blog post reads.

Global popularity as meme

Kabosu rose to fame in 2010 when photos of her went viral, leading to the creation of the Doge meme. Kabosu’s meme gained popularity in late 2013, earning the title of Know Your Meme's "top meme" of that year. The Shiba Inu had a significant presence in popular culture during this period.

The meme's immense popularity even inspired the launch of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency introduced in 2013 with Kabosu's image as its logo. Originally intended as a joke, Dogecoin's success led to the emergence of several other dog-themed cryptocurrencies.

Other popular dog-themed cryptocurrencies include Shiba Inu, dogwifhat, Bonk, Floki Inu, Baby Dogecoin, and Dogelon Mars.

In April of last year, Elon Musk temporarily changed Twitter's logo to an image of Kabosu, causing a substantial rise in Dogecoin's value. Musk has been a vocal supporter of the meme-based cryptocurrency.

Kabosu was diagnosed with cholangiohepatitis and chronic lymphoma leukaemia in 2022. Her passing marks the end of an era for meme enthusiasts and the cryptocurrency community.