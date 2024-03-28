×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

US crypto ETF inflows surge as Bitcoin regains $70,000 level

Data from BitMEX Research reveals that the nine ETFs introduced in January attracted nearly $1 billion in assets within the first two days of this week.

Reported by: Business Desk
biotcoin
Bitcoin | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bitcoin ETF inflows: Inflows into newly launched exchange-traded funds (ETFs) linked to Bitcoin have rebounded this week following a recovery in the cryptocurrency's price after a recent dip. 

Todd Rosenbluth, head of research at VettaFi, an analysis firm, noted that the resurgence in bitcoin's performance has reignited investor interest in the ETFs.

Advertisement

Data from BitMEX Research reveals that the nine ETFs introduced in January attracted nearly $1 billion in assets within the first two days of this week. Wednesday's flow data will be accessible on Thursday morning.

The leadership position has shifted from BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust to the Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund. The latter garnered $540.9 million in assets on Monday and Tuesday, surpassing the $197.7 million attracted by BlackRock's fund during the same period, according to BitMEX data.

Advertisement

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, which transitioned into an ETF simultaneously with the other nine funds, has experienced consistent outflows since then, irrespective of Bitcoin's price fluctuations. Outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust totalled $562.4 million in the first two days of this week.

David Mercer, CEO of LMAX Group, an institutional cryptocurrency exchange, observed that the current numbers are heavily influenced by Grayscale.

Advertisement

Despite the significant flows into the ETF market, Mercer highlighted that they represent only a fraction of Bitcoin's total market capitalisation. Nevertheless, he pointed out that ETF flows appear to be influencing bitcoin's price dynamics currently. Mercer stated, "The bitcoin price couldn't rally when you saw outflows in the ETFs."

(With Reuters inputs)

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 18:15 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

Militant coach of IPL?

a few seconds ago
Prabhas and Prithviraj

Prithviraj-Prabhas Bond

a few seconds ago
Delhi: Decomposed Body Found Near Madipur Metro Station

Delhi: Decomposed Body

a minute ago
Chamkila

Parineeti's Weight Gain

4 minutes ago
Shahjahan Sheikh in CBI Custody: First Visual Emerges | WATCH

India News LIVE:

5 minutes ago
Pushpa 2

Pushpa 3 In Works?

9 minutes ago
Sion Road Over Bridge

Mumbai Sion Over Bridge

12 minutes ago
Sawai Man Singh Stadium

IPL 2024, RR vs DC

12 minutes ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

13 minutes ago
iOS

Apple's iOS 18 update

14 minutes ago
Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 171 poster

Thalaivar 171 Poster

14 minutes ago
Credit Card score

Credit card suit

19 minutes ago
4 Illegal Migrants On Way To Assam From Delhi Arrested In UP

4 Illegal Migrants

20 minutes ago
Former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama teamed up with Biden for the fundraiser at NYC's Radio City Music Hall.

Joe Biden NYC Fundraiser

21 minutes ago
Mandi Lok Sabha seat Pratibha Singh

Pratibha

24 minutes ago
Platinum Industries IPO

SRM Contractors IPO

25 minutes ago
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Mann blessed with baby

26 minutes ago
Golf

India's golf potential

33 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World10 hours ago

  2. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News19 hours ago

  5. Rohit's animated chat with Akash Ambani and Hardik intrigues everyone

    Sports 20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo