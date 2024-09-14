Published 19:49 IST, September 14th 2024
Culture key to unlocking economic growth: India at BRICS meet
The four-member Indian delegation for the BRICS culture ministers' meeting and International United Cultures Forum was led by Union Culture Secretary Arunish Chawla.
- Republic Business
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China’s President Xi Jinping, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:49 IST, September 14th 2024