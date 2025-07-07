Dabur Stock Soars 4% on Urban Demand Hopes—Is the FMCG Giant Ready to Roar?

Dabur India’s share price packed a punch on July 7, 2025, surging 4% and grabbing attention across Dalal Street. In a market searching for clear direction, Dabur’s move stood out, sparking debates on whether this marks the beginning of a sustained bounce-back for the FMCG giant—or merely a short-lived relief rally. The stock hit intraday highs of ₹515, up from its previous close of ₹495.75, before settling near ₹505.75 by day’s end. The rally comes amid renewed investor optimism that urban demand, which had been tepid, is finally showing signs of revival, while hopes are rising that rural consumption could be turning the corner after a sluggish spell.





Traders pointed to improved sentiment driven by expectations of better monsoon rains, easing inflation, and early signs of pickup in discretionary spending in urban centers. Falling input costs and stabilizing raw material prices are also fueling hopes that FMCG companies like Dabur can protect margins while capturing volume growth.



Brokerage views, however, remain divided.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services has maintained its Buy call on Dabur India, with a bullish target price of ₹675, suggesting significant upside from current levels. The brokerage believes the company’s strong brand portfolio, execution capability, and focus on premiumization can drive growth, especially if rural demand revives sustainably.



Dabur India Ltd., incorporated in 1975, is a large-cap FMCG powerhouse with a market capitalization of over ₹90,334 crore. Its key revenue segments include personal care, healthcare, and other operating revenue.



However, not all analysts are equally bullish. In May, Emkay Global retained its ‘Reduce’ rating on Dabur, keeping its price target unchanged at ₹450. Emkay cites concerns about weak business execution in May and the company’s struggle to regain consistent momentum in rural markets.



Meanwhile, Nuvama Institutional Equities has also retained a ‘Buy’ rating in May but lowered its target price to ₹615 from the earlier ₹635, signaling caution around near-term growth visibility even as it remains positive on the long-term structural story.



The mixed analyst calls reflect the uncertainty surrounding India’s FMCG sector, which has battled muted rural demand, input cost volatility, and changing consumer preferences. Investors will watch closely to see if Dabur can deliver sustained volume growth in both urban and rural markets, capitalize on festive-season demand, and maintain its margin profile.



For now, though, today’s 4% jump is offering shareholders a glimmer of optimism that India’s iconic Ayurvedic giant could be on the verge of a broader comeback.