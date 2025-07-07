Trump’s Tariff Ultimatum: Letters Sent as Deadline Looms, Allies Scramble for Deals

The clock is ticking for U.S. trading partners as President Donald Trump issues an ultimatum: finalize trade deals or face steep new tariffs, some as high as 35%, starting August 1. With the July 9 deadline looming, Trump has already begun sending out formal tariff letters to multiple countries, setting off a diplomatic scramble to avert an all-out trade war.

Trump's threat is part of a broader, aggressive push to realign U.S. trade relationships under his “America First” doctrine. Despite pledging “90 trade deals in 90 days,” the administration has only clinched a narrow agreement with the United Kingdom and a vague framework with Vietnam, leaving most partners racing to avoid economic punishment.



European Union

Negotiations with the 27-member EU have made some headway but remain stuck on major points. The U.S. has proposed a universal 10% tariff on EU exports but Brussels wants key sectors exempted, including pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, automobiles, and aircraft. Meanwhile, a proposed 17% U.S. tariff on European agricultural exports has emerged as a major hurdle.

Japan

Tensions rose after Trump accused Japan of “unfair” trade over rice and autos, threatening duties of up to 35%. Japanese negotiators have held intense discussions with U.S. officials but remain firm on protecting their domestic industries while offering limited concessions.

India

Despite years of talks, a comprehensive U.S.-India trade deal remains elusive. India is already battling 26% tariffs on its exports to the U.S. and has threatened retaliatory duties at the WTO. Disagreements over opening India’s dairy and agriculture markets remain central sticking points.





Indonesia

Eager to avoid a 32% tariff, Indonesia has offered sweeping concessions: cutting duties on U.S. goods to near zero, buying $500 million of U.S. wheat, and finalizing a $34 billion Boeing deal. Jakarta has also eased import licensing and waived restrictions on industrial raw materials.

South Korea

Though it enjoys a free-trade agreement with the U.S., South Korea is caught in tough talks over defense cost-sharing for 28,500 U.S. troops stationed there, as well as currency policies. Seoul is seeking an extension to Trump’s July 9 deadline while pushing for further negotiations.

Thailand

Bangkok is offering to buy more U.S. energy and Boeing jets, cut tariffs, and boost American market access in hopes of avoiding a 36% tariff. Thailand’s proposals also include tackling transshipment violations and increasing Thai investments that create U.S. jobs.