DAC Approves Rs 79,000 Crore Defence Procurements to Boost Indian Armed Forces Capabilities
The Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, approved defence procurements worth Rs 79,000 crore, including Nag Missile System, Landing Platform Docks, Advanced Torpedoes, and Air Force CLRTS/DS, boosting India’s Army, Navy, and Air Force capabilities.
The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has approved proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore to strengthen the operational capabilities of India’s Armed Forces. The meeting, held at South Block, New Delhi, sanctioned key procurements across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.
For the Indian Army, the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.
"The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, approved various proposals of the Services amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore, during a meeting in South Block, New Delhi on October 23, 2025, the ministry of defence said in an official statement.
The NAMIS will enhance the Army’s ability to neutralize enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and field fortifications. The GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters, while HMVs will significantly improve logistics support across diverse terrains.
The Indian Navy received AoN for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mounts.
The LPDs will enable amphibious operations in coordination with the Army and Air Force and support humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and peacekeeping missions. The indigenously developed ALWT, by DRDO’s Naval Science & Technological Laboratory, can target conventional, nuclear, and midget submarines. Meanwhile, the 30mm NSGs will strengthen the Navy and Coast Guard’s capabilities in low-intensity maritime operations and anti-piracy missions.
For the Indian Air Force, AoN was accorded for the Collaborative Long Range Target Saturation/Destruction System (CLRTS/DS), capable of autonomous take-off, landing, navigation, target detection, and payload delivery in operational zones.
Defence Analysts reckon that these approvals reflect India’s commitment to modernizing its defence forces with advanced indigenous and imported technologies, ensuring readiness across multiple domains of warfare.
