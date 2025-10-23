DAC Approves Rs 79,000 Crore Defence Procurements to Boost Indian Armed Forces Capabilities

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), chaired by Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, has approved proposals worth around Rs 79,000 crore to strengthen the operational capabilities of India’s Armed Forces. The meeting, held at South Block, New Delhi, sanctioned key procurements across the Army, Navy, and Air Force.



For the Indian Army, the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-II (NAMIS), Ground Based Mobile ELINT System (GBMES), and High Mobility Vehicles (HMVs) with Material Handling Crane.

"The Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, approved various proposals of the Services amounting to a total of about Rs 79,000 crore, during a meeting in South Block, New Delhi on October 23, 2025, the ministry of defence said in an official statement.

The NAMIS will enhance the Army’s ability to neutralize enemy combat vehicles, bunkers, and field fortifications. The GBMES will provide round-the-clock electronic intelligence on enemy emitters, while HMVs will significantly improve logistics support across diverse terrains.

Also Read: Defense Acquisition Council Greenlights Rs. 21,772 Crores in Key Defense Procurement Proposals | Republic World



The Indian Navy received AoN for the procurement of Landing Platform Docks (LPDs), 30mm Naval Surface Guns (NSG), Advanced Lightweight Torpedoes (ALWT), Electro-Optical Infra-Red Search and Track Systems, and Smart Ammunition for 76mm Super Rapid Gun Mounts.

Advertisement