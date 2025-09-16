Big Relief for Consumers: Mother Dairy Slashes Prices After GST 2.0 - Check New Rates on Paneer, Butter, Ghee, Ice Creams

In a consumer-friendly move, Mother Dairy on Tuesday announced it will reduce prices across its dairy and food portfolio following the government’s GST 2.0 reforms. The new prices will come into effect from September 22, the company said.



GST Reforms Drive Price Reduction

The price cuts follow the government’s recent GST changes, which lowered or removed taxes on essential items. Mother Dairy stated that its entire product portfolio now falls either under the zero-tax category or the lowest 5% GST slab.



“As a consumer-centric organisation, we are passing on 100% of the tax benefit to our patrons,” Manish Bandlish, managing director of Mother Dairy, said.

Impact on Popular Dairy Products



Several daily favourites will now be more affordable:

Paneer (200 gm): Rs 95 - Rs 92

Butter (500 gm): Rs 305 - Rs 285

Cheese Cubes (180 gm): Rs 145 - Rs 135

Ghee (1 litre carton): Rs 675 - Rs 645

Ice Creams: Ice Candy Rs 10 - Rs 9, Kesar Pista Kulfi Rs 40 - Rs 30, Strawberry Crush Tub Rs 330 - Rs 300



UHT milk will also see a slight reduction, with a one-litre toned tetra pack costing Rs 75, down from Rs 77. However, regular pouch milk remains unaffected, as it has always been exempt from GST.



Read More - Auto, Energy Stocks Lift Sensex, Nifty; Trade, Fed Hopes Aid Sentiment



Safal Products Also Get Cheaper

Mother Dairy’s Safal processed foods will also benefit from lower GST rates:

Frozen Snacks (French Fries 400 gm): Rs 100 - Rs 95

Aloo Tikki 400 gm: Rs 90 - Rs 85

Tomato Puree 200 gm: Rs 27 - Rs 25



The dairy giant highlighted that all price reductions are in line with GST reforms. “Everyday poly pack milk (Full Cream Milk, Toned Milk, Cow Milk, etc) has always been exempted from GST and continues to be so, with no implications on its MRP,” the company added.



Key GST Updates for Consumers

Dairy Products: UHT Milk 5% - 0%, Paneer 5% - 0%, Ghee, Butter, Cheese, Milkshakes 12% - 5%, Ice Creams 18% - 5%

Safal Processed Foods: Frozen Snacks, Jam, Pickles, Packaged Coconut Water, Tomato Puree 12% - 5%

Pouch Milk: Already GST-exempt; no change